Aadujeevitham Deserves Oscar: Netizens Root For Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer As It Makes It To Academy Awards Contenders List

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life among 6 other Indian titles has made it to the list of shortlisted movies for the Best Picture category at the 97th Academy Awards. The film was named alongside Kanguva, All We Imagine As Light, Swatantriya Veer Savarkar, Putul and Girls Will Be Girls from India. While the shortlist does not guarantee a nomination for the movie, social media users have begun rooting for the film.

Aadujeevitham for Oscars 2025 echoes on social media

As soon as the news about Aadujeevitham being one of the movies shortlisted for the final Oscar 2025 contenders, social media was abuzz with appreciation for the film. Netizens began a campaign ‘Aadujeevitham deserves Oscar’ on X (formerly Twitter). Clips from the movie were widely circulated online praising the cinematic brilliance of the film.

While the mention of Aadujeevitham was hailed by social media users, Kanguva's was met with the opposite response. The Bobby Deol-Suriya starrer box office bomb also secured a mention in the contender's list. Netizens believed that sending the movie as a representation from India would be ‘embarrassing’. The Oscar voting process will begin on January 8 and conclude on January 12. The final Oscars 2025 nominations will be announced on Friday, January 17. The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 2 at the Dolby Theatre.

Aadujeevitham director Blessy reacts as film reaches Oscar 2025 shortlist

Filmmaker Blessy is thrilled after receiving news that his ambitious project, The Goat Life -- the country’s largest-ever desert film -- has made it to the final shortlist for nominations at the 97th Academy Awards. The film is competing in the Best Film category, aiming to secure a spot among the top 10 finalists to proceed to the final round of nominations. Speaking to IANS, Blessy shared his excitement. He said, “This is incredible news for all of us who worked on this project. Even making it onto this shortlist is an achievement in itself. We began screening the film for Academy members in the US and Europe back in November. In Los Angeles alone, we held 15 screenings.”

Aadujeevitham features Prithviraj Sukumar in the lead role | Image: X

Blessy added, “The positive reviews we received during the screenings were heartening. Voting begins tomorrow and will continue for a week. Regardless of the outcome, being recognized at this level is a tremendous honour for everyone involved.” The Goat Life has already made waves by breaking records, grossing Rs 100 crore within just nine days of its release. The film premiered on 1,720 screens globally last year. Produced by Visual Romance, The Goat Life boasts a star-studded cast including Prithviraj, Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Indian stars Amala Paul and K.R. Gokul, and celebrated Arab actors Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby. The film is about an Indian man who goes to Saudi Arabia seeking work only to find himself forced to labour without pay as a goat herder in the remote desert.