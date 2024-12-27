Barroz Box Office Collection Day 2: Mohanlal's Directorial Debut No Match For Unni Mukundan Starrer Marco

Barroz Box Office Collection: Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz, which also features him in the lead role, was released in theatres on Christmas Day, December 25. The film registered a mediocre start at the box office. However, on day 2 of the theatrical run, the collections dropped massively.

Barroz box office collection remains dismal on day 2

The Mohanlal starrer and directorial opened to a modest ₹3.45 crore. The Malayalam film has minted the most business from the original version followed by Tamil and Telugu versions. On the second day of release, the action drama raked in ₹1.60 crore, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk.

Official poster of Barroz | Image: IMDb

The movie has amassed a total of ₹5.05 crore. The drop in collections on the second day could be owing to a working day after the Christmas holiday. The coming weekend brings hope for Barroz to resurrect itself at the ticketing counters. The family film is marketed as a children's movie which adds to its merit.

Barroz fails to deter competition from Marco

Barroz released a week after Malayalam actioner Marco, which hit the big screens on December 20. Despite being in theatres for a week, Marco remains the first choice of cine-goers. On the sixth day of its theatrical run, the movie performed better than Barroz opening day.

Marco official poster | Image: IMdb