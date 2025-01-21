Barroz OTT Release: After Box Office Debacle, Mohanlal Starrer To Debut On THIS Streaming Giant

Mollywood icon Mohanlal made his debut as director with Barroz, which released in theatres on December 25, 2024. After enthralling the audience in cinemas, the fantasy film is all set to make its way to digital platform.

When will Barroz premiere on OTT platform?

The makers of Mohanlal starrer took to social media to announce that the recently released film would be streaming on OTT platform. Along with the poster, they wrote in the caption, “Step into the magical world of Barroz: The Guardian of Treasures, streaming from January 22nd on Disney+ Hotstar”.

Apart from Malayalam, the OTT release will also have dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Barroz Box office performance

Barroz which released theatrically last year in December, opened to mixed responses from both critics and audience. According to report of Sacnilk, the fantasy film earned ₹9.83 crore in India. Whereas, the worldwide collection was ₹15.1 crore.

Poster of Barroz | Source: IMDb