Drishyam 3: Mohanlal Spills The Beans On Third Part Of Crime-thriller, Says 'We Are Trying To...'

Ever since the release of the first Drishyam film in 2019, Mohanlal’s portrayal of Gerogekutty has been etched in people’s minds. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film garnered immense love and affection from audience. Now, Mohanlal has given latest update on the third part of Drishyam.

What did Mohanlal revealed about Drishyam 3?

In an interaction with Galatta during the promotions of upcoming film Barroz, Mohanlal opened up about the third instalment of Drishyam. He said, For Drishyam 2, we waited and after six years, when we planned it, COVID came. But that COVID and Drishyam created something, a big thing for the Malayalam industry. People all over the world watched this film.”

File photo of Mohanlal in Drishyam | Source: IMDb

He further said, “Now, I was shooting in Gujarat, and even on the flight, a lot of Gujaratis were saying, ‘Oh, Mohanlal!’ So, after watching Drishyam 2, they started to watch lots of Malayalam films. Now, we are trying to come out with Drishyam 3.”

When filmmaker Jeethu Joseph clarified about Drishyam 3

Social media chatter and media reports hinted at a collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Mohanlal for the third part of Drishyam. Speaking to Republic Digital, director Jeethu Joseph quashed all rumours and said, “Neither I nor my producers have taken any steps toward Drishyam 3.” However, the director did not deny the continuation of the Drishyam franchise.

File photo of Jeethu Joseph | Source: IMDb