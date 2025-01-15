Search icon
Published 19:04 IST, January 15th 2025

Fahadh Faasil's Wife Nazriya Nazim Says His ADHD Is A 'Part Of Their Life': I Have Become More Patient

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder at the age of 41-year-old. He was recently seen in Pushpa 2.

File photo of Fahadha Faasil and Nazriya Nazim | Image: Instagram

Fahadh Faasil has given many blockbuster movies in Malayalam cinema in his career spanning 2 decades. The actor had earlier revealed that he was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). His wife Nazriya Nazim shared how she has been dealing with his diagnosis.

Fahadh Faasil’s wife on dealing with ADHD: Nothing in our life has changed

In an interview with Manorama Online, Nazriya Nazim said, “Fahadh has ADHD, but I began living with Shanu, before we knew about this condition. His personality traits were something that I had been dealing with for a long time and they became a part of life. Now that we know about the condition, I might have become a little more patient, but other than that, nothing in our life has changed”.

File photo of Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil | Source: Instagram

The actor confessed about his mental health during an inauguration event of a school in Kothamangalam, which rehabilitates children with special needs. According to a report in Money Control, Fahadh in a speech shared that while walking through the school’s premises, he enquired whether it’s easy to cure ADHD, “I was told, if diagnosed in childhood, it is possible. I asked whether it could be cured if diagnosed at 41. That’s when I was clinically diagnosed with ADHD,” the Aavesham actor added.

What’s next for Fahadh Faasil?

Fahadh Faasil was recently seen in Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna . The film is now creating several records at box office. He has project in the pipeline which will also feature mega starrer featuring Mammooty and Mohanlal directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

Trance (2013) - News - IMDb
File photo of Fahadh Faasil | Source: IMDb

Described as a spy thriller, the movie is expected to make a historic impact on Malayalam cinema. The cinematography is handled by Manush Nandan, whose previous work includes Bollywood blockbusters like Dunki and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Updated 19:06 IST, January 15th 2025

