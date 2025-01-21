Jailer Actor Vinayakan Sparks New Controversy, Faces Backlash For Hurling Abuse At Neighbour, Obscene Video Goes Viral

Actor Vinayakan, who played the role of villain in Rajinikanth starrer Jailer has always grabbed headlines for his controversies. Vinayakan has once again come under fire for his behaviour. The video is now going viral.

Vinakayan’s rude behaviour caught on camera, video goes viral

In the viral clip, Vinayakan can be seen standing in balcony and hurling abuses at his neighbour. He kept on shouting and screaming before lying down on the floor. This has sparked anger amongst netizens and they took to social media to express their views. One user wrote, “He is retarded or what?”. Another user wrote, “He is drunk”. “Mentally ill, I think he need some treatment, wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, “He is retarded or what?”.

This is not the first time Vinayakan has come under fire for his behaviour. He was arrested once for allegedly misbehaving with one of the gate staff in an inebriated state. He was booked under the city police act by the RGI Airport in Hyderabad. In another incident in October 2023 , the actor was arrested for creating a scene at a local police station in Ernakulam, Kerala.

Who is Vinayakan?

Vinayakan is an Indian actor of Tamil origin, who primarily works in Tamil and Malayalam movies. Although the actor made his debut with a small part in the 1995 film Maanthrikam, it wasn't until the 2016 drama Kamaatipaadam that the actor truly caught the attention of film-goers.

File photo of Vinayakan | Source: X