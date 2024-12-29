Malayalam TV Actor Dileep Shankar Found Dead In A Hotel Room In Trivandrum, Cops Launch Probe

Malayalam TV actor Dileep Shankar who is best known for roles in Chaappa Kurishu, North 24 Kaatham, and several other serial has reportedly been found dead in a hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram today morning. His death has left many in shock.

Dileep Shankar found dead, fans pay tribute

Dileep Shankar’s passing away suddenly has left fans shocked. According to reports, the actor had not left the hotel room and was not reachable after calling. Reportedly, the actor had checked into the hotel four days ago. As per reports, it was only when a foul smell emanating from the room the door and found the body. The cause of death is yet to be determined and the cops have launched a probe.

File photo of Dileep Shankar | Source: Instagram

Actress Seema G Nayar shared an emotional tribute on social media. Along with the picture of him, she wrote in the caption, “Condolences, Didn’t call me 5 days ago…Couldn’t talk as I was lying down with headache that day. Now the information came to know when a journalist called. What happened to you Dileep. Nothing is possible God. Don’t know what to write. Condolences”.

Fans flooded the social media by paying tribute to him. One user wrote, “Condolences…have seen him once. Have spoken, what the hell just happened?”. Another user wrote, “Heartfelt condolences”. “What just happened.. Old time serial actor.. It was his serial at the time of buying TV in my house.. Back then.. Been watching since 2002”, wrote the third user.

All About Dileep Shankar

Dileep Sankar, known for his roles in popular TV serials such as Amma Ariyathe, Sundari, and Panchagni.

His last post shared was about the film poster of Praavinkoodu Shappu.