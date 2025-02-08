Mammootty Starrer Bazooka Pulls Out Of Valentine's Day Release, Movie Will Now Hit Theatres On...

Mammootty is currently basking in the success of his latest release Dominic And The Ladies Purse. Post this, the Malayalam icon is now all geared up for his upcoming film Bazooka. The action thriller which was suppose to release this month has been postponed and the makers have confirmed a new release date.

Bazooka postponed, film’s new release date announced

Mammootty took to X and shared a new poster of the film and also announced the new release date. Along with the poster, the caption read, “#Bazooka in Cinemas Worldwide from April 10, 2025. #BazookaFromApril10.” Earlier, Bazooka was scheduled to release on the occasion of Valentine's Day, ie, on February 14.

Fans took to comment section and expressed their excitement. One user wrote, “Waiting”. Another user wrote, “Hyped”. “Good date, waiting”, wrote the third user. Another user wrote, “Finally on April 10, 2025, waiting eagerly for this”.

All about Bazooka

Helmed by Deena Denni, Bazooka is bankrolled jointly by Jinhu Abraham and Siddharth Anand Kumar under the banners of Theatres of Dreams and Yoddlee Films. The upcoming action thriller also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Divya Pillai, Sharaf U Sheen, Jagdish and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles.

The music is combed by Mithun Mukundan and Saeed Abbas. The cinematography is handled by Nimish Ravi and Stunt Silva is in charge of choreographing action sequences. The official title was announced in April 2023. Principal photography began in May 2023 in Kochi. Bazooka will mark the directorial debut of Deeno Dennis, son of screenwriter Kaloor Dennis, who also wrote the script.

Poater of Bazooka | Source: IMDb