Published 19:51 IST, January 1st 2025

Unni Mukundan Starrer Marco Full Movie Leaked Online On Piracy Sites, Kochi Cyber Cell Arrests Accused

Marco is helmed by Haneef Adeni, the fillm stars Unni Mukundan in the lead role.The film was released worldwide in theatres on December 20, 2024.

Unni Mukundan starrer Marco released on December 20 | Image: IMDb

Malayalam movie Marco starring Unni Mukundan released in theatres worldwide on December 20,2024. The film is bringing in great numbers at the box office. Unfortunately, the film has fallen prey to piracy and has been leaked online across various platforms.

Malayalam film Marco leaked online?

Reportedly, Marco is available for free on torrent websites including 1TamilMV and TamilBlasters. A theatrical print of Malayalam version of Marco has also been leaked online.

Marco (2024) - IMDb
Scene from film Marco | Source: IMDb

According to a report in Mathrubhumi, cyber cell in Kochi  had earlier arrested a man for circulating the pirated version of Marco online. The accused has reportedly been identified as a BTech student and had shared the link on social media. He later confessed to sharing a link he had received from another person in order to gain more reach on Intsgram.

All about Marco

In the film Marco, the character Marco Jr., originally the antagonist in Mikhael, will be depicted from a different perspective. Yukti Thareja, a young Telugu actress, has been cast as the female lead opposite Unni Mukundan. The film also features Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Anson Paul, and Kabir Duhan Singh in pivotal roles.

The music for Marco is composed by Ravi Basrur, known for his work on KGF, marking his debut in Malayalam cinema. The director of photography is Chandru Selvaraj, with Shameer Muhammed handling the editing. Kalai Kingson is responsible for the action choreography. The film is produced by Unni Mukundan and Shareef Muhammed under the banners Unni Mukundan Films and Cubes Entertainments. Marco, a pan-Indian film, will release in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Marco (2024) - IMDb
Poster of Marco | Source: IMDb

The Telugu-dubbed version of Marco has released in theaters today, on, January 1. The Tamil-dubbed version of the Unni Mukundan starrer will is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 3. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:51 IST, January 1st 2025

