Unni Mukundan Starrer Marco Full Movie Leaked Online On Piracy Sites, Kochi Cyber Cell Arrests Accused

Malayalam movie Marco starring Unni Mukundan released in theatres worldwide on December 20,2024. The film is bringing in great numbers at the box office. Unfortunately, the film has fallen prey to piracy and has been leaked online across various platforms.

Malayalam film Marco leaked online?

Reportedly, Marco is available for free on torrent websites including 1TamilMV and TamilBlasters. A theatrical print of Malayalam version of Marco has also been leaked online.

Scene from film Marco | Source: IMDb

According to a report in Mathrubhumi, cyber cell in Kochi had earlier arrested a man for circulating the pirated version of Marco online. The accused has reportedly been identified as a BTech student and had shared the link on social media. He later confessed to sharing a link he had received from another person in order to gain more reach on Intsgram.

All about Marco

In the film Marco, the character Marco Jr., originally the antagonist in Mikhael, will be depicted from a different perspective. Yukti Thareja, a young Telugu actress, has been cast as the female lead opposite Unni Mukundan. The film also features Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Anson Paul, and Kabir Duhan Singh in pivotal roles.

The music for Marco is composed by Ravi Basrur, known for his work on KGF, marking his debut in Malayalam cinema. The director of photography is Chandru Selvaraj, with Shameer Muhammed handling the editing. Kalai Kingson is responsible for the action choreography. The film is produced by Unni Mukundan and Shareef Muhammed under the banners Unni Mukundan Films and Cubes Entertainments. Marco, a pan-Indian film, will release in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Poster of Marco | Source: IMDb