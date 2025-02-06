Search icon
Published 21:20 IST, February 6th 2025

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against Organisers Of 'Fake' Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Probe On

The accused claimed that Bollywood stars would be present at the event and was selling tickets for up to ₹2.5 lakh per couple on websites.

Reported by: Sandip Singh
Anil Sharma is one of the main accused in the fake awards case | Image: X

Mumbai Police has registered a case against the organisers of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award, to be held at a five-star hotel in the Bandra area, for allegedly defrauding the government.

Police sources said that a case under section 318(4), 319(2) of BNS has been registered against the director of International Tourism Pvt Ltd Anil Mishra, his son Abhishek Mishra and others. An investigation has also been initiated into this matter.

Republic accessed the copy of the FIR which has been filed based on the statement of Samir Dixit, the Maharashtra president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Chitrapat Aghadi. Sameer has claimed in his statement his office has received information that the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award is being organised on February 19 and 20 at a five-star hotel in Bandra and the event is to be planned and executed by International Tourism Festival Private Limited.

It is alleged that Anil Mishra promoted this program through the internet. He uploaded on his website letters of congratulations from the President, Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Tourism Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and tried to show that this program was part of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award program held by the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In his statement to the police, Sameer also claimed that Anil Mishra made calls through WhatsApp and told people that the program was a central government program and also took sponsorship from 12 big companies. The sponsorship was also taken from the Tourism Department of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Maharashtra.

Sameer also claimed that Anil had told people that Bollywood actors and actresses would be present at the event and was selling tickets for up to ₹2.5 lakh per couple on ticket-selling websites.

Police said they have registered a case based on Sameer's statement and are investigating the claims.

Updated 21:20 IST, February 6th 2025

