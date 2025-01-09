Published 19:44 IST, January 9th 2025
Weekend Binge-watch List: Black Warrant, Goosebumps The Vanishing, Asura And More Web Series To Stream
From Zahaan Kapoor's Black Warrant, and Asura to David Schwimmer’s Goosebumps: The Vanishing, this weekend’s picks have it all.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Web Series To Release This Weekend: It’s Thursday, and we are here with the complete list of web shows that you can watch tugged in your blanket over the weekend. From Zahan Kapoor’s Black Warrant, and Asura to David Schwimmer’s Goosebumps: The Vanishing, this weekend’s picks have it all. Check out the list below:
Asura
In 1979 Tokyo, four distinct sisters uncover their ageing father's affair, causing their happy facades and bottled-up emotions to slowly unravel. Starring, Rie Miyazawa, Machiko Ono, and Yu Aoi, the movie is currently streaming.
Where to watch: Netflix
On Call
The web series follows a pair of police officers on patrol as they respond to a new radio call, arriving on the scene to resolve incidents. Starring Troian Bellisario, Brandon Larracuente and Eriq La Salle, the show will stream on January 9.
Where to watch: Prime Video
American Primeval
It follows the gritty and adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West, the violent collisions of cults, religion, and men and women fighting for control of the new world. The show is currently streaming.
Where to watch: Netflix
Goosebumps: The Vanishing
The new season of the anthology series follows teenage siblings who discover a threat within their home, setting off a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the story of five teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994. Starring David Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer, a former botany professor, the show is slated to stream on January 10.
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Black Warrant
Vikramaditya Motwane brings this riveting story about a prison officer who is determined to root out the systemic problems plaguing Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Starring: Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, and Paramvir Singh Cheema, the show is slated to stream on January 10.
Where to watch: Netflix
Alpha Males Season 3
In the third installment the Alpha Males will discover new antifeminist concepts, like the manosphere and incels. Santi learns that some women tend to avoid commitment, while Raúl deals with Luz's romantic anarchy practised by Luz while he adapts to the religious traditions that have come into his life. Pedro will encounter surprises during the development of his series, and Luis must deal with his parent's divorce, among a handful of other crises. The show is slated to stream on January 10.
Where to watch: Netflix
Nikhoj Season 2
DCP Brinda Basu's daughter's disappearance leads to a web of deception. Journalist Romit Sen complicates the case as Brinda fights for the truth. Starring Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury, the show is slated to stream on January 10.
Where to watch: Hoichoi
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 19:44 IST, January 9th 2025