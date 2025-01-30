Weekend Binge-watch List: The Recruit Season 2, The Secret Of The Shiledars, The Snow Girl 2 And More Web Series

Thursday is here and so is our list of web shows that are all set to release today, January 30 and over the weekend. From Noah Centineo's The Recruit Season 2 and The Snow Girl Season 2 to Rajeev Khandelwal's The Secret Of The Shiledars, the list includes shows from all genres.

The Recruit Season 2

Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) is on his next assignment with high-octane obstacles for the CIA’s brightest new lawyer. In Season 2, one of those challenges will be South Korea’s spy trade. Owen will be accompanied on his international journey by a few new faces — including Yoo’s aforementioned Korean intelligence agent Jang Kyun. The second installment will stream on January 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

Mo Season 2

It will bring its hero’s journey for asylum to an end, with Amer reprising his role as Mo, alongside Teresa Ruiz (Maria), Farah Bsieso (Yusra), and Omar Elba (Sameer), who are back as series regulars. The new episodes find Mo stranded across the border and desperate to get back to Houston before his family’s asylum hearing. But as a stateless refugee without a passport, he’s gonna need all the hustle and charm he can muster. The series will stream on January 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

Mythic Quest Season 4

The head of a successful video game design company and his troubled staff struggle to keep their hit game 'Mythic Quest' on top. The series stars Rob McElhenney, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, David Hornsby and Charlotte Nicdao, among others in the lead roles. The series will stream on January 30.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

The Secret Of The Shiledars

A secret society unravels a hidden treasure belonging to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with Rajeev leading the quest to protect it from falling into the wrong hands, ultimately becoming the chief of the Shiledars. Starring Rajeev Khandelwal, the series will stream on January 31.

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Snow Girl Season 2

This second season is based on El juego del alma, a bestseller published by Suma by writer Javier Castillo. Following the events of the first season of The Snow Girl, Miren investigates this time an elite school that seems to be at the centre of the disappearance and murder of two young girls. She will do it together with Jaime (Miki Esparbé), an investigative journalist who arrives at the Sur newspaper fleeing from his past and trying to recover his lost reputation. Mysteries, secrets, lies and characters as full of wounds as the protagonist herself. The series will stream on January 31.