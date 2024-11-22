Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein 2 X Review: Netizens Call Tahir Bhasin, Gurmeet Show 'Better Than First One'

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 X Review: The much-awaited sequel to the crime thriller is finally out on Netflix. The show stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Gurmeet Choudhary, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Aanchal Singh in the lead. The thriller show is about love, lust and power with its suspense twist. As the show streamed on OTT, movie buffs, who watched the first series, flooded social media with their reviews, that too mostly positive.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 is getting positive reviews

Cinemagoers on X (formerly Twitter) have been applauding Gurmeet for his performance, with many calling it his "best performance to date." The director has also received praise for skillfully portraying complex relationships, while Brijendra Kala has been described as a "most underrated best actor."

One user commented, “The new Tom Cruise of Bollywood? #GurmeetChoudhary leaves us awestruck with his daring stunts in #YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein Season 2.”

Another shared, “Four episodes into S2 of #YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein and wow, what a thrill! Such a gripping series; I genuinely wonder why Netflix India isn’t promoting it more!”

Some also appreciated other cast members, saying, “Brijendra Kala is one of the most underrated actors in Hindi cinema. His comic timing and the way he delivers dialogues are simply hilarious!”

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 got Gurmeet Choudhary as a new lead

Sidharth Sengupta's six-episode sequel premiered on the streaming platform at 1:30 pm. The show features Tahir Raj Bhasin as Vikrant, Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Shikha, Vikrant's college sweetheart, and Aanchal Singh as Purva, the daughter of a gangster-politician. Obsessed with Vikrant, Purva forces him into marriage. In this season, Gurmeet Choudhary joins the cast as Guru, a spy and Purva's friend.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein | Image: X