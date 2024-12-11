'CUT!': PM Modi Leaves Kapoor Family In Splits | Watch

New Delhi: In a special tribute to India's film industry icon Raj Kapoor on his 100th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out time to meet the Kapoor family in New Delhi. During the meeting, PM Modi left the Kapoor family in splits when he said “cut” as Reema Jain (Reema Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's daughter) started speaking to the Prime Minister.

The PMO has released a 10-minute video highlighting how the kapoor family shared their emotions towards Raj Kapoor with the Prime Minister. The video showed all the fun PM Modi had with them.

Talking about one such moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used a filmmaker's terminology when he said "cut" as soon as Reema started speaking.

It started when Reema said, “Aadarniye Pradhan Mantriji Narendra Modi Ji” and the PM said “cut” leaving the entire Kapoor family awestruck, laughing and surprised.

As the conversation progressed, Reema continued and said, “You have given your precious time… and invited us on Raj Kapoor’s 100th birthday… we are thankful to you… I remember two lines of my father's song (Papa ke kuch gaane ke woh do line yad aagaye, Mai na rahunga… tum na rahoge… lekin rahegi nishaniyaa…"

“You have given so much respect today, the entire country will watch how Narendra Modi ji, Prime Minister gave respect to our family. (Aapne itna summaan diya hai aaj ke din… saare India dekhega ki… Narendra Modi ji Prime Minister ne kitna summan humare parivaar ko diya hai…)” Reema told PM.