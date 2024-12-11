PM Modi Shares How Atal Ji-Advani Ji Watched Raj Kapoor's 'Phir Subha Hogi' After Election Defeat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who took out time to meet India’s film industry icon Raj Kapoor's family on late actor's 100th birth anniversary, recalled one incident with the family when former Prime Minister Atal Biharji Vajpayee and BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani went to see a Raj Kapoor's film after losing elections in Delhi during the Jan Sangh era.

Meeting Kapoor's family, PM Modi shared, “I remember the power of his (Raj Kapoor) films… it was the Jan Sangh’s era and it was Delhi’s elections but we lost it. After losing the elections, Advaniji and Atalji asked each other that we lost, what should we do now, then they decided to go for a movie…” PM Modi said.

Recalling the story further, PM Modi said, “Both then went to see a movie, it was Raj Kapoor's movie ‘Phir Subha Hogi’. Two Jan Sangh leaders after losing elections went to watch movie 'Phir Subha Hogi' and today again ‘Phir Subha Hui’. (Yaar, chunav haar gaye, kya karenge, toh chalo movie dekhte hai, toh woh movie dekhne gaye, Raj Kapoor saab ki movie ‘Phir Subha hogi’… Jan Sangh ke do neta parajay ke baad jaatein hai aur movie dekhte hai, 'Phir Subha Hogi' aur aaj 'Phir Subha hui'")

The meeting was a special moment as the Kapoor family extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to join them in commemorating the legendary filmmaker's 100th birth anniversary.

Members of the Kapoor family including Ranbir Kapoor , Alia Bhatt , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, were present during the interaction.

During their brief meeting, PM Modi shared his admiration for Raj Kapoor's lasting influence on Indian cinema and spoke about the power of films in their era.

PM Modi also fondly recounted another memory involving Ranbir Kapoor's father, late Rishi Kapoor.

“When I was in China, a song by your father was being played. I told my colleagues to record it on their phones, and I sent it to Rishiji. He was so delighted by it.”

The Prime Minister also spoke about Raj Kapoor's role in establishing Indian cinema's global influence long before the term "soft power" became popular.

"In 1947, we had 'Neel Kamal,' and now as we approach 2047, it reflects the immense contribution of such a vast nation. Today, there is much talk about soft power in diplomacy, but back then, Raj Kapoor had already showcased India's strength in this area to the world," he said.