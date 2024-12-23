Search icon
  Poet Kumar Vishwas' Daughters' Photos Go Viral As He Schools Shatrughan-Sonakshi Sinha Over 'Tradition'

Published 13:57 IST, December 23rd 2024

Poet Kumar Vishwas' Daughters' Photos Go Viral As He Schools Shatrughan-Sonakshi Sinha Over 'Tradition'

As Kumar Vishwas seemingly schooled Sonakshi and Shatrughan Sinha over tradition, photos of his daughters Kuhu and Agrata in Western outfits went viral.

Kumar Vishwas targeted Sonakshi Sinha at an event in Meerut | Image: Kumar Vishwas/Instagram

Poet Kumar Vishwas sparked a fresh controversy with remarks that many saw as a veiled jibe at actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter, actress Sonakshi Sinha . Speaking at a poetry event in Meerut, Vishwas, without taking names, said, "Apne bachhon ko Sita Ji ki behnon aur Bhagwan Ram ke bhaiyon ke naam yaad karaiye. Ek sanket de raha hoon, jo samajh jayein unki taliyan uthtein. Apne bachhon ko Ramayan padhwayi aur Geeta sunwayi. Anya tha aisa na ho ki aapke ghar ka naam to 'Ramayan' ho aur aapke ghar ki Shree Lakshmi ko koi aur uthakar le jaye."

Kumar Vishwas recently attended an event in Meerut | Image: Kumar Vishwas/Instagram

As Vishwas seemingly schooled Sonakshi and Shatrughan Sinha over tradition, photos of his daughters Kuhu and Agrata in Western outfits in exotic foreign locales went viral.

Vishwas' jibe at Sonakshi divides netizens

After Kumar Vishwas' comments on Sonakshi and her family went viral, many criticised him for "dropping names for publicity". Congress leader Supriya Shrinate strongly criticised Vishwas, calling his remarks "cheap" and "lewd". Vishwas' daughters' photos were also shared online with netizens commenting, "teach them tradition too".

Kumar Vishwas' veiled jibe at Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal went viral | Image: X

"If you have a daughter at home, would you make cheap comments about someone else's daughter to earn applause," one of the remarks to Vishwas' jibe at Sonakshi read.

Sonakshi remains silent on Kumar Vishwas' comments

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha has remained silent over this developing controversy with Kumar Vishwas. Recently, Mukesh Khanna targeted the Heeramandi actress over an old video in which she failed to answer a query related to Ramayana on Kaun Banega Crorepati and questioned her "upbringing". Sonakshi quickly called out Khanna and issued an open letter criticising him. Separately, her father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha also slammed the Shaktiman actor for digs aimed at his family. This was followed by a clarification on Khanna's behalf. 

 

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly Responsible For Alisha Parveen's Ouster From Anupamaa? Actress Says 'Maybe Yes...'

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:31 IST, December 23rd 2024

Sonakshi Sinha Congress

