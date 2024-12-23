Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda To Ring In New Year Together? Rumoured Couple Spotted At Airport Minutes Apart

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna has been rumoured to be dating for a quite some time. While neither of the actors has confirmed or denied the reports of their linkup, their social media activity, holidays together and public outings have fuelled rumours of their romance. Recently a video couple arriving at airport has gone viral.

Rashmika Mandanna- Vijay Deverakonda’s viral video

Paparazzi Varinder Chawla shared a video on his official page of Instagram in which Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna arriving separately at airport has gone viral on social media. This video os the couple sparked rumours that they might be travelling together for vacation. In the video, the duo were seen in casuals and ed selfies with fans before entering the airport.

When Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna individually spoke about not being single and getting married

During the promotions of his music video Sahiba, Vijay Deverakonda was asked about his relationship status. He admitted he is in a relationship. In an interview segment with Curly Tales, Vijay Deverakonda answered if he has ever dated a co-star. He replied, “I have (dated a co-star before). I'm 35, you think I would be single? We all have to (get married) at some point unless it's a choice not to.”

He further said, ““I know what it is to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know if it’s unconditional because my love comes with expectations. I don’t know of any love that comes…maybe there is, maybe it’s my ignorance of it. At the end of the day, it’s a good thing to be loved. Everything else is over-romanticised. I think it’s okay to be conditional in love.”

File photo of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna | Source: Instagram