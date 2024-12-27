Baby John Actress Keerthy Suresh Gets Frustrated At Paps For Calling Her Kriti, Video Goes Viral

Keerthy Suresh and Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John releases today, December 25. The film is directed by Kalees and is the official remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri (2016). Recently, at a promotional event, the actress gave an angry response to the paps for spelling her name wrong. The video has now gone viral on social media.

Keerthy Suresh snaps at the paps? Video goes viral

Keerthy Suresh was seen attending an promotional event. The video of her interaction was shared by Viral Bhayani. In the video when paps called her Kriti instead of Keerthy Suresh, she gave reply angrily. She said, “t’s not Kriti; it’s Keerthy, and my name is Keerthy Suresh.”

Recently, Keerthy’s staff had interrupted the paps for invading her privacy. In the viral clip, they can be heard saying, “Aise kyu le rahe ho? She is getting in. Aise ajeeb kaise le rahe ho aap? Car ke andar kyu le rahe ho? Mat lo na.” In response, the paparazzo replied, “aise kya baat krre ho pehli baar aaye ho kya.”

Baby John’s X reviews

Varun Dhawan's latest action-packed film, Baby John, has taken the internet by storm. With much praise for its action, music, and performances. One user wrote, “Varun fairly aced the dad/cop vibes, Wamiqa adds charm and lights up the screen, Jackie as Nana is pure menace, and the action is emotional beats and father-daughter bond shine, but the story feels recycled. Remake pe remake? It’s like "Theri-ception" now. The flashbacks feel slow, and the same old story gets boring. Still, a timepass mass masala with stylish BGM and slick cinematography.” Another user wrote, "Agree or die, Best Title Card ever in Bollywood cinema."

Poster of Baby John | Source: iMDb