Coolie: Nagarjuna Calls Lokesh 'Gen Z Filmmaker', Say It's 'Liberating' To Play His Characters

Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Coolie starring Rajinikanth is one of the highly anticipated films. The film marks 171st project of superstar Rajinikanth. Nagarjuna Akkineni, who will also be playing key role in the film, revealed few details about it at IFFI, Goa.

Nagarjuna opens up about his role in Coolie

At IFFI, Goa, Nagarjuna Akkineni spoke about his experience of working with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj in Coolie. In the film, the actor will be playing the role of Simon. He said, “Lokesh Kanagaraj is not a Gen Z director, but I believe that he is a Gen Z kind of filmmaker. He is a new-age filmmaker in terms of screenplay and all of that”.

Poster of Nagarjuna from Coolie | Source: Instagram

Nagarjuna spoke about his role in Coolie, he said, “It is very liberating playing his character. There are no rules. He does not say that a hero has to behave like this or a villain has to behave like this”. The actor also said how the filmmaker’s new style of directing for the project and is enjoying his experiment in the acting. In addition, Nagarjuna also said about his role in the upcoming film Kubera which is helmed by Sekhar Kammula.

What more details do we know about Coolie?

Coolie is an upcoming action thriller produced by Sun Pictures. Apart from Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, the movie also stars Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Upendra in the key roles. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography handled by Girish Gangadharan and editing by Philomin Raj.

Poster of Coolie featuring Rajnikanth | Source: IMDb