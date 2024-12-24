Dhanush Starrer D55 Has A 'Hero' Connection With Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran, Reveals Director Rajkumar Periasamy

Dhanush has been busy with the shooting of his next movie Kubera, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Apart from this, he also has Idly Kadai in the pipeline and several parts of the movie have already been shot which makes both the movies for the 2025 release. However, his next movie with Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy is yet to lock in a release date. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director opened up about the movie and explained how D55 is correlated to Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran.

What is the story of Dhanush's next D55?

Rajkumar told the tabloid that D55 will be about many unsung heroes. “My next is with Dhanush sir. My previous film was about a hero—I mean, he was a gallantry award recipient—but the next one will be about many unsung heroes. They are the people who blend into society, and the protagonist will represent them," he said.

The movie was announced on November 8 by Dhanush. He shared a photo from the pooja ceremony, featuring him with Rajkumar and other crew members. "Super thrilled to join hands with @Rajkumar_KP under @gopuramfilms with anbuchezhian sir. Om Namashivaaya," read the caption.

Other details regarding the start cast and release date are still under wraps.

What is the progress on Kubera and Idly Kadai?

Dhanush starrer also stars Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, Sunaina, Koushil Mahata and Divya Dekate. The soundtrack is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and will be released on Aditya Music. The movie was originally scheduled to release in December 2024 but was pushed to 2025 for reasons better known to them. The makers are yet to announce the release date.