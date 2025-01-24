Gautham Vasudev Menon Confirms Fallout With Dhanush 5 Years On, Regrets Making Enai Nokki Paayum Thota With Him

Dhanush is already making headlines for the legal tussle he is involved with Nayanthara in regard to her wedding documentary. Apart from this, director Gautham Vasudev Menon has now opened up about him working with the actor in 2019 film in Enai Nokki Paayum Thota and why he doesn't wish to own the movie.

Gautam Vasudev Menon on working with Dhanush 2019 film

In an interview with Galatta Plus, when Gautham Vasudev Menon was asked about his 2019 film Enai Nokki Paayum Thota, he responded by saying, “Which film are you talking about? That film was made by someone else”. One user even questioned for Dhanush’s response on this, @menogautham if it’s not yours, then whose, why this delayed response…@dhanushkraja what’s your take on this”.

Later in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, he spoke about the film with Dhanush and said, “The only film I regret doing is Enai Nokki Paayum Thota, and I've been joking about it. I'm not shirking away from my responsibilities, but it's my way of not owning the film.”

Poster of Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta | Source: IMDb

During the shoot, the production of the film was delayed owing to financial problems and Gautham and Dhanush’s other commitments. In regard to the continuous delay of the film, Dhanush stated that he was unaware of the financial reasons behind the delay but that he agreed to film whenever Gautham had requested. The South Indian Film Financiers’ Association (SIFFA) later announced that their members would not finance any of Gautham's films unless Enai Noki Paayum Thota or his other long-delayed venture Dhruva Natchathiram were released. Interestingly, Gautham Vasudev Menon had discussed this script with Suriya during 2013, but later they chose Dhruva Natchathiram as their next project. But, soon the collaboration was cancelled due to creative differences.

All about Enai Noki Paayum Thota

Enai Noki Paayum Thotta released in theatres on November 29, 2019. The film tells the story of Raghu and Lekha are torn apart by Rekha’s guardian Kuberan, who forced her to act in films. Years later, Raghu receives a call from her informing him about his estranged brother.

Poster of Enai Noki Paayum Thotta | Source: IMDb