Kadhalikka Neramillai: Ravi Mohan-Nithya Menen Starrer Falls Prey To Piracy, Leaks Online In HD Version

Ravi Mohan (previous known as Jayam Ravi) and Nithya Menen starrer Kadhalikka Neramillai has created buzz among fans for its plot and acting skills. The film which released on January 14 has been leaked online just hours after its release.

Kadhalikka Neramillai leaked online?

The Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen's movie is reportedly available in 1080p, 720p, 480p, and HD versions on pirated websites like Filmyzilla. According to reports, the film is now available to download for Bothe English and Hindi languages.

Kadhalikka Neramillai leaked online | Source: X

Kadhalikka Neramillai's box office report

According to a report in Sacnilk, Kadhalikka Neramillai has performed well on its first day at the box office and earned an estimated ₹2.35 crore India net. As per early estimates, on second day, the film has earned ₹0.35 crore taking its total collection to ₹2.65 crore. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Pondicherry (52%), Dindigul (42%), Salem (33%), Chennai (22%) and Madurai (17%).

Poster of Kadhalikka Neramillai | Source: IMDb

Post release of the film, movie buffs flooded social media with their reviews. One user wrote, “Kadhalikka Neramillai is a simple, sensitive, and sensible film that accepts the flaws of its characters as par for the course. But the real reason why this film, powered by an in-form Nithya and Ravi and a wonderful AR Rahman all coming together to elevate the vision of Kiruthiga, felt so refreshing is because it reminds us how despite all odds… love will always find time to find a way.”

Another user wrote, “The ideas are progressive & the execution somewhat hits mark. However #KadhalikkaNeramillai lacks a tight narration which turns exhausting after a point. The glossy visuals, Rahman's soulful music & a delightful Nithya Menen are the saving graces in this passable romantic film.”.

“Love is diverse, but this film is very diverse. Not for mainstream audiences with regular mindset on love and family. Covers the minority with unique storytelling. Ahead of its time. After all, love in love and the paradigm of love and families is shifting. If you conquer this thought you will like this charming flick”, wrote the third user.