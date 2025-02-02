Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee Star Kishen Das Ties Knot With 'Best Friend' Suchitrha Kumar | See Pics

Actor and content creator Kishen Das, best known for his portrayal in Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, finally tied the knot with his longtime beau Suchitrha Kumar. The young artist took to social media to share the news with his fans.

Kishen Das’s wedding pictures go viral, fans congratulate couple

Kishen Das took to his Instagram handle and shared the dreamy wedding pictures. Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, “31.01.25” (with heart emoji). Kishen assured his fans that he will share more wedding pics and wrote in the comment section, “More pictures with family to follow but this one is for my online family”.

Fans took to comment section to congratulate the couple. One user wrote, “You got married on new year Kisheneyyy!!! Congrats”. Another user wrote, “The drop had to be biggerrr. Congratsssss KD and Suchitrha”. “Most happiest married life brother”, wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Kishen Das got engaged to Suchitrha Kumar in March 2024. The actor had even penned a note on Instagram and wrote “She didn’t say no Saw Thiruchitrambalam play out in real life as I got engaged to my best friend.”

Who is Kishen Das?

Kishen Das who is the son of esteemed theatre and television personality Brinda Das, has carved a niche for himself as an actor and YouTuber, especially after his performance in Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee. Additionally, he has showcased his hosting talent through the YouTube talk show Menu Please where he engaged in conversations with industry veterans such as Vijay Sethupathi, Anil Kapoor, Neeraj Madhav and Shahid Kapoor.

File photo of Kishen Das | Source: Instagram