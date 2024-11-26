Nayanthara Recalls Being Trolled, Body-shamed After Ghajini, Billa: Maybe I Was Not Good...

Nayanthara is one of the talented and highest paid actresses. She has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. Some of hr notable performance include Thani Oruvan, Maya and Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. In the documentary, she revealed her lowest point of her career.

Nayanthara: Maybe, I was not good

Nayanthara, is regarded as Lady Superstar in her documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, opened up about the body-shaming and said how it affected her so badly. She said, "The lowest point was the film, Ghajini. There were days when I used to see all these comments and people were like, 'Why is she even acting?', 'Why is she even there in the film?', 'She is so fat!'. You can't say such things, you know? You can talk about the performance part of it."

File photo of Nayanthara | Soure: IMDb

Nayanthara further said, “Maybe, I was not good. But I was doing exactly what my director told me to do. And I was wearing exactly what he told me to wear. I was a newcomer so I never had a say in it. The whole drama was about the bikini scene that I did, which was an issue for everyone. But I thought, that’s how everything changes, right? I did it not because I wanted to prove a point, I did it because my director told me that’s the scene. It was necessary, so I did it. And I think it kind of worked for me”.

When Nayanthara revealed she decided to quit films at the peak of her career

In one segment of her documentary, Nayanthara said, “It was the man who told me to quit cinema. It wasn’t like I had an option. I was told to leave cinema, and I agreed.”

File photo of Nayanthara | Source: IMDb