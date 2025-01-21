Tamil Producer Mano Akkineni Dies In Chennai, Director Sudha Kongara Prasad Pens Emotional Note

Producer Mano Akkineni is known for producing films including Kireedam and Drohi, passed away in Chennai. Director Sudha Kongara Prasad paid tribute to her by sharing throwback photos and an emotional note. However, the reason behind her death has not been revealed.

Sudha Kongara Shares an emotional post

Director Sudha Kongara Prasad took her social media and shared an emotional tribute. Along with the bunch of throwback photos, she wrote, “My first producer and my best friend. RIP Mano Akkineni. And may you shine as bright amongst the stars above as you did when you shone on this earth. I will miss you. You have always watched my first cuts and been my first audience”

She further wrote, “This film I’m doing today I dedicate to you Mano, because I know you will be watching my every move as one of the biggest lovers of cinema, cinema and more cinema. Two crazy fan girls - 2008, Panvel”.

Sudha also shared a poster of her first film on her X handle. Along with the photo, she wrote, “A long journey through life and cinema. Miss you Mano”.

Netizens pay tribute to Mano Akkineni

After Sudha shared the news on social media, netizens took to comment section to pay tribute. One user wrote, “So, sorry to hear this Sudha…RIP Mano”. Another user wrote, “Sorry for your loss Sudha”. “Om Shanti”, wrote the third user.

File photo of Sudha Kongara with Mano Akkineni (R) | Source: X