Thalapathy69: Vijay's Last Film Is Officially Titled Jana Nayagan, Shares First Look Poster Out

On the occasion of Republic Day, the makers of Vijay's last film Thalapathy69 have finally revealed the title and unveiled the first look of the movie. Helmed by H Vinoth, this movie is said to be Vijay's last film as he will quit cinema to take over his role as a political leader.

What is the title of Thalapathy69?

Vijay took to his Instagram handle to share the first poster of the movie announcing the movie has been titled Jana Nayagan. The poster shows Vijay taking a selfie with a swarm of people, all in white, in the backdrop. He can be seen adorning a blue denim shirt paired with black pants and black tinted sunglasses. Captioning the poster, Vijay simply wrote, "#JanaNayagan."

It is likely to hit the theatres in October in three languages - Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

What else do we know about Jana Nayagan?

It is one of the highly anticipated projects of Vijay this year. It also stars Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. In support, the movie stars Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamanu, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Monisha Blessy and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The movie is produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography handled by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav. For the unversed, Jana Nayagan will mark Pooja's second collaboration with Vijay after Beast.

(A file photo of Vijay | Image: Instagram)