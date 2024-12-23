AP Dhillon's Rumoured Girlfriend Banita Sandhu Chooses Diljit Dosanjh Over Brown Munde Singer Amid Punjabi Artists' Beef

AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh are currently on their respective multi-city India tours. At a recent concert, Dhillon seemingly beefed with Diljit by saying from the stage that the latter showing support for his The Brownprint India Tour was a publicity gimmick when, in fact, the GOAT singer had blocked him on Instagram. Later on, Diljit fired back at Dhillon's claims in his Instagram stories and also shared screenshots to back his side of the story. Amid this feud, social media buzzed when Banita Sandhu, rumoured to be Dhillon’s girlfriend, attended Diljit’s concert while skipping the Brown Munde singer’s show.

AP Dhillion’s rumoured girlfriend chooses Diljit over him?

A recent video is going viral of an October actress who is rumoured to be the girlfriend of Rapper Singer AP Dhillion. On December 19, Banita attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert at the Mahalaxmi Race Course but missed AP Dhillon's show on December 7. In the video, Banita is seen dancing and enjoying Dosanjh's performance, raising eye rolls about her relationship with Dhillon as she appears to favour Diljit. This has also fuelled breakup rumours between the two, especially as tensions between the performers have been making headlines.

Interestingly, both AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu have unfollowed each other on Instagram, while Sardar Udham actress still follows Diljit Dosanjh, adding more spice to the ongoing soup.

However, on December 22, Banita was also spotted at Karan Aujla’s concert in Mumbai, part of his It Was All A Dream World Tour. Interestingly, AP Dhillon made a surprise appearance on stage during the event.

Fans have taken to social media, flooding it with comments and memes as the videos gain traction. One fan wrote, “AP Dhillon ka downfall start hogaya,” while another joked, “Naggin lol.”

What is the controversy between Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon?

AP Dhillon said at his concert, “I just want to say one small thing, brother (referring to Diljit Dosanjh). First, unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don't want to talk about what marketing is happening but first unblock me. I've been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?" Later, in his Instagram stories, the singer wrote, "I wasn't planning of saying s@@t knowing everyone will hate on me. Anyways, but at least we know what is real and what's not."

AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh are currently on their respective India tours | Image: Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh shared a screenshot of AP Dhillon's Instagram page, in which his posts were visible. It implied that Dhillon's profile wasn't blocked. He wrote, "I never blocked you. Mere pange sarkaaran naal ho sakde aa....kalaakaran naal ni (My issues could be with the government…not with the artists)."

When did Banita Sandhu and AP Dhillon dating rumours started?

Banita Sandhu, who starred in AP Dhillon's hit 2023 song With You, has sparked relationship rumours with the singer due to their captivating on-screen chemistry. She attended the Mumbai screening of his docu-series, AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind, last year.

Banita Sandhu and AP Dhillon | Image: X