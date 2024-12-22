Published 15:39 IST, December 22nd 2024
CID 2 Episode 1 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet And Daya As Good As Before? Netizens Share Verdict
CID made a comeback after 6 years and the first episode of second season was released. Netizens loved the episode and gave their verdict on social media.
The cult classic CID show is loved by many. The legacy of the crime show still invokes a sense of nostalgia for many. The serial which ran for little over two decades, has cemented the characters in the minds of the ardent fans. As the first episode was released, fans expressed their happiness on social media.
CID 2 X Review
The first episode of much-awaited CID 2 premiered on December 21 on Sony TV and Sony LIV. The first episode names Kissa Zeher Ka. As soon as the episode dropped, fans took to their X accounts and shared their opinion. One user wrote, “Just finished watching the first episode of #CID2 , and OMG! It feels like I'm reliving my childhood..my favorite show and favourite characters (though a few are missing. The cinematography and the overall episode was amazing. Feeling so nostalgic right now.”
Another user wrote, “Nostalgic. No other crime show can match legacy of this…Argue with the wall”.
Another social media user wrote, “CID is back after 6 years! Feeling Nostalgic. Acp pradyuman is back with the same energy. Loving this”.
“The legends are back!…India’s most loved crime thriller, #CID2 , returns with Daya, Abhijeet, and ACP Pradyuman solving thrilling new cases. Watch now on #SonyLiv”, wrote the third user.
All about CID franchise
Sony TV's hit series CID went off the air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run. Actors who worked on the show became household names, all thanks to their intriguing performances.
Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava and Dinesh Phadnis had made up a part of the leading cast. The show also starred Alana Sayed, Ajay Nagnath, Janvi Chheda, Shraddha Muscle, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Hrishikesh Pandey and Tanya Abrol among others.
