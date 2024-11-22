Published 20:37 IST, November 22nd 2024
CID 2.0: OG Cast Shivaji Satam, Dayanand And Aditya Srivastava Begin Shooting With Mahurat Puja
The creators of CID released new video announcing the start of filming for the much-awaited new season of the crime drama. The shoot began with a mahurat puja.
CID 2.0 Shooting Begin: After much demand from fans, a new season of crime drama will be back on small screens after a gap of six years. The cult serial started in 1998 and ran for a little over two decades but went off air due to a rift between the show's producer and the channel in 2018. As OG cast ACP Pradyuman, Daya, and Senior Inspector Abhijeet returning to the household, the makers of CID have officially announced the start of filming. They released a new video of mahurat puja, marking the beginning of production for the much-anticipated daily soap.
CID new season’s shooting begins
On November 22, the creators of CID released a new video announcing the start of filming for the much-awaited new season of the popular TV show. The shoot began with a mahurat puja, attended by the cast and crew.
As the cameras began rolling, the set buzzed with excitement and a sense of nostalgia. Everyone prepared for another season of thrilling investigations and intense drama. The makers also shared a moment from the muhurat shot in the video with the caption: "B.P. Singh, the original creator of CID, just blessed the Mahurat shoot – it's officially ON!"
Returning to Sony Entertainment Television, the beloved detective show will feature the return of the iconic detective team: Shivaji Satam (ACP Pradyuman), Dayanand Shetty (Daya), and Aditya Srivastava (Abhijeet).
The new season is expected to be premiere in December 2024.
Friends become enemies after six years: CID 2.0’s all-new storyline
Earlier, the makers released a promo featuring Abhijeet (Aditya) and Daya, once close friends, now bitter enemies. The trailer unveils a shocking scene in which Abhijeet shoots Daya, leaving ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji) in utter disbelief.
CID season two is set to air around Christmas 2024. While the core trio returns in the promo, fans can expect the familiar supporting cast to join as well. However, they will miss Dinesh Phadnis, who portrayed Inspector Fredricks, following his passing in 2023.
