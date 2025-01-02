CID's Guinness World Record Prompt Reactions From Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava: Humlog Sirf Actors...

The cult classic show CID is loved by many. The legacy of the crime show still invokes a sense of nostalgia for many. The serial which ran for little over two decades, has cemented the characters in the minds of the ardent fans. In a recent interaction, actors Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava spoke about the show gaining recognition and creating Guinness World Record in 2004.

CID actors on creating record : There were more than…

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava said, ““Iske peeche, everybody, not only the three of us; there were more than 100 people there when this particular episode was shot.”

Shivaji Satam further added, “We all have been part of setting an international record. And it’s not only that we are individually proud; we are proud of being Indians who have set a record. We are proud of this particular television media that we have set a record for the media and overall for India. There’s something that you always think about what have we done in life? It is one achievement for us; we have been part of a world record."

File photo of Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava | Source: Instagram

Dayanand Shetty in addition said all credit goes to director BP Singh. “Humlog toh sirf actors the. Ye cheez jinhone conceive kiya hain, Singh sahab. Unhone socha hain ki humko kuch aesa karna hain and 111 minutes, matlab almost 2 ghante ek cheez ko without cut karna, you need a cameraman." For the unversed, in CID season 1, the episode titled The Inheritance was filmed in one take on October 8, 2004 and aired on November 7, 2004. The one take without jump hits or slow motion lasted for 111 minutes.

CID 2’s comeback after six years

The first episode of much-awaited CID 2 aired on December 21, 2024 and was showered with so much love. Fans went gaga as soon as the show went on air. One user wrote, “Nostalgic. No other crime show can match legacy of this…Argue with the wall”.

Scene from CID 2 | Source: X