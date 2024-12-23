Digvijay Rathee Deletes All Bigg Boss Related Posts After Eviction, Says 'Show Is Not For Innocent, Soft-hearted'

Digvijay Singh Rathee gained nationwide recognition after his appearance on popular shows including MTV Roadies- Karm ya Kaand in 2023 and now MTV Splitsvilla X5. His journey on these platforms has showcased his remarkable qualities and strategic acumen. However, his mid-week eviction in Bigg Boss 18 has caused a massive stir amongst fans for being unfair.

Digvijay Singh Rathee breaks silence on why he deleted pictures related to Bigg Boss 18?

When Digvijay Rathee was evicted mid-week recently, it came as a massive shock for the fans. The eviction came after 'Time God' Shrutika Arjun was asked to rank the housemates according to their contribution to the show. X page named Biggboss tak shared the update.

Now, Digvijay Singh Rathee post his eviction took to his Instagram live and interacted with his fans. Amid this, one of the fans asked him why did he deleted the posts in relation to Bigg Boss 18. He said, “ i feel ki me kabhi bigg Boss gaya hi nahi hu woh ghar real or innocent heart people ke liye bana hi nahi he.. that's why i don't want to talk regarding this show i respect my fan's and close one but now no more Bigg boss.”

File photo of Digvijay Rathee | Source: IMDb

He further said, “His show not for innocent and soft hearted person woh log apne favourite or laadle ko hi winner. banayenge…Your POV?

Digvijay Singh Rathee’s ex-girlfriend lashes out at Bigg Boss 18 makers

Digvijay Singh Rathee’s ex-girlfriend Ishita has always been vocal and supported him. This time she criticised the show’s makers and said that it was an unfair and politically motivated elimination.

Digvijay's ex Ishita lashes out at Bigg Boss 18 | Source: Instagram