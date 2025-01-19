Hina Khan Faces Backlash From Model Rozlyn For Spreading Misinformation About Her Cancer Journey

Hina Khan is currently battling third-stage breast cancer. The actress often shares posts of videos and pictures on Instagram showcasing her struggle with the disease. Now, Rozlyn Khan has slammed Hina for spreading misinformation regarding her cancer journey.

Roslyn Khan on Hina Khan documenting her cancer journey

In a report of Bollywood Bubble, Rozlyn Khan shared, “In Stage 3, surgery first, chemotherapy and then it comes to radiation. These are the procedures. For the past two years, I have been eagerly learning about cancer and working on creating more and more awareness about cancer while dealing with many experienced oncologists in Mumbai. Henceforth, when I see Hina Khan saying 15 hours of surgery, I feel surprised. 15 hours of surgery of what? Mastectomy? When she came out of the operation theatre, she smiled for the family is bullshit. My own experience of post-mastectomy is that I was put to sleep for three days. No one gets into sense this fast. I feel Hina Khan is simply exaggerating to get into headlines. Mastectomy is the removal of the whole breast and then reconstruction. And so far, she has given no official statement about mastectomy. It is a super major surgery that goes up to 8 to 10 hours as in between, the samples are sent to the lab for investigation while patients are still sleeping in the operation theatre. Throughout her chemotherapy, she was travelling the world makes no sense. It is against cancer protocols.”

File photo of Rozlyn Khan | Source: Instagram

Rozlyn concluded saying, “Till date, she is hiding her baldness. Why? Isn’t she brave enough to show her shaved head? Why doesn’t a single word come out of her mouth about the lines of treatment? It’s only about being brave and being sherni? If she is at stage 3, she must go for radiation..! She is keeping everyone in dark because she knows that knowledgeable people will catch her lies as there are standard rules for each stage of breast cancer treatment. I challenge her to post her report on Instagram if she really wants to talk about cancer and its treatment to inspire others. It’s just PR activities to keep her in the news for humdardi..!”

For the unversed, Hina Khan confirmed the news of her cancer diagnosis with a long note on social media. The actress shared that she has already begun her treatment and requested the support of her fans and well-wishers in the tough times. In her post, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata actress expressed her determination to fight the condition and come out a survivor. She recently made a comeback with show named Grihalaxmi, which streams on EPIC ON. The show also stars Chunky Pandey, Rahul Dev, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

File photo of Hina Khan | Source: Instagram

Who is Rozlyn Khan?

Rozlyn Khan is an actress and PETA model. She is also known for her breast cancer awareness activities and had herself recovered from stage 4 cancer.

File photo of Rozlyn Khan | Source: Instagram