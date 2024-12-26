Hina Khan Makes A Comeback On Small Screen With Show Grihalaxmi Amid Breast Cancer Battle

Hina Khan is battling third-stage breast cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy sessions. She often shares her struggle with the disease on social media. Amid her cancer battle, the actress is all set to maker her comeback to the small screen with a new show.

Hina Khan to return to TV amid her breast cancer battle?

Renowned TV actress Hina Khan is all set to make a comeback with show named Grihalaxmi. The upcoming drama is centered around power and survival. The show will also star Chunky Pandey, Rahul Dev, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. Grihalaxmi tells a compelling story of resilience, survival and personal transformation. The drama will stream on EPIC ON.

File photo of Hina Khan | Source: IMDb

Hina Khan on work commitment despite her battle with cancer

Hina Khan had earlier shared a video of herself from an event. The actress shared the video along with a long caption detailing her struggle with ‘crippling pain' caused as a side effect of cancer treatment. She mentioned being resilient despite being in pain and showing up for the commitment despite being in two minds to cancel. Hina further said that she had to fulfil a work commitment despite being in terrible pain due to the side effects of the treatments. Nevertheless, the actress braved the pain and showed up.

File photo of Hina Khan | Source: Instagram