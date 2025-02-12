Is Hina Khan Getting Married To Her Longtime Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal? Here's What We Know

Hina Khan has been in the headlines for her battle with stage 3 breast cancer. The actress has been bravely fighting this disease with her constant support alongside, ie, her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. A video of the couple is doing rounds on internet in which it is assumed that they are getting married. Let’s know what’s the truth behind this viral clip.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are finally tying the knot? Video goes viral

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, it can be seen that MasterChef contestants were dancing like they were a part of the couple’s baaraat. Along with the video, the caption read, “Ladies hanging out together, Hina khan, Tejjaswi Prakash and Nikki Tamboli doing Baaratis thing’.

As soon as the clip went viral, fans were confused and questioned are they really getting married. One user wrote, “All Beauty in one frame”. Another user wrote, “Sab se pyari Hina lag rahi hai”. “Are shaadi kiski hai.

Hina Khan’s plan about marrying Rocky Jaiswal

Earlier, Hina Khan had spilled the beans about her marriage with Rocky Jaiswal with a leading online portal. During the interview she said that she has just started her career in films so she is not thinking of getting married anytime soon. The actor further added that she thinks that she is more or less settled in her life and considers the wedding a formality. However, she later revealed that she might say 'I do' to Rocky Jaiswal after two-and-a-half-years.

File photo of Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal | Source: Instagram