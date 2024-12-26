KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan Spills Beans On His Romantic Gesture For Wife Jaya Bachchan, Reveals Buying 'Jasmine Gajra'

The game show KBC 16 is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan and is being loved by netizens. With every episode, the show is getting an interesting twist and turns. In the latest episode of the show, during the India Challenger Week segment, Amitabh Bachchan shared few interesting details.

Amitabh Bachchan on his life and his bond with wife Jaya Bachchan

When a contestant mentioned the tradition of giving bajra to women in their families, Amitabh revealed that he also follows this custom by gifting jasmine flowers to Jaya. The contestant said, “Jab main office se ghar jaati hoon, toh mummy bolti hain dhaniya ya kuch aur le aana. Kya Jaya ma’am aapko bhi kuch laane ke liye kehti hain?” Amitabh Bachchan says, “Bilkul kehti hain. Keh deti hain, ‘Apne Aap ko le aana ghar (Yes! She says to bring myself home)!”.

File photo of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan | Source: Instagram

Big B added, “Jaya Ji ko gajra bahut pasand hai, toh raaste mein jab chhote bacche haar bechne aate hain, toh main unse kharidta hoon aur woh haar kabhi Jaya Ji ko deta hoon ya kabhi gaadi mein rakh leta hoon, kyunki unki mehek acchi lagti hai.” The contestant also asked one more question, “Sir, kabhi ATM jaake cash nikala hai aur apna balance check kiya hai?" To this Big B replies, “Na toh hum apne paas cash rakhte hai, na kabhi ATM gaye hai, kyunki hamein samajh nahi aata ke kartein kaise hai. Lekin Jaya ji ke paas hota hai. Main unse paise maangta hoon."

Amitabh Bachchan on spending time with wife Jaya Bachchan amid busy schedule

In an episode of KBC 16, a contestant asked Amitabh Bachchan if he managed to spend time with his wife, Jaya Bachchan. He laughed and said, "Oho kya bataye? Yeh joh parivarik prashn puch lete hai na log yaha aake..usmei humko bada kasht hota hai."

File photo of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan | Source: X