KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan Spills Beans On His Romantic Gesture For Wife Jaya Bachchan, Reveals Buying 'Jasmine Gajra'
In the India Challenger Week segment of a popular show, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared about his life and his bond with wife Jaya Bachchan
The game show KBC 16 is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan and is being loved by netizens. With every episode, the show is getting an interesting twist and turns. In the latest episode of the show, during the India Challenger Week segment, Amitabh Bachchan shared few interesting details.
Amitabh Bachchan on his life and his bond with wife Jaya Bachchan
When a contestant mentioned the tradition of giving bajra to women in their families, Amitabh revealed that he also follows this custom by gifting jasmine flowers to Jaya. The contestant said, “Jab main office se ghar jaati hoon, toh mummy bolti hain dhaniya ya kuch aur le aana. Kya Jaya ma’am aapko bhi kuch laane ke liye kehti hain?” Amitabh Bachchan says, “Bilkul kehti hain. Keh deti hain, ‘Apne Aap ko le aana ghar (Yes! She says to bring myself home)!”.
Big B added, “Jaya Ji ko gajra bahut pasand hai, toh raaste mein jab chhote bacche haar bechne aate hain, toh main unse kharidta hoon aur woh haar kabhi Jaya Ji ko deta hoon ya kabhi gaadi mein rakh leta hoon, kyunki unki mehek acchi lagti hai.” The contestant also asked one more question, “Sir, kabhi ATM jaake cash nikala hai aur apna balance check kiya hai?" To this Big B replies, “Na toh hum apne paas cash rakhte hai, na kabhi ATM gaye hai, kyunki hamein samajh nahi aata ke kartein kaise hai. Lekin Jaya ji ke paas hota hai. Main unse paise maangta hoon."
Amitabh Bachchan on spending time with wife Jaya Bachchan amid busy schedule
In an episode of KBC 16, a contestant asked Amitabh Bachchan if he managed to spend time with his wife, Jaya Bachchan. He laughed and said, "Oho kya bataye? Yeh joh parivarik prashn puch lete hai na log yaha aake..usmei humko bada kasht hota hai."
He further recalled his gruelling schedule, where he used to work on three different films across three shifts. After finishing a night shift and returning home, his late father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, acknowledged his hard work. Big B said, “Hamara kaam joh tha woh teen teen shift mei hota tha. Subah 7 baje se leke dupahar 2 baje tak ek film ek shift. 2 baje dupahar se leke 10 baje tak raat ko dusri alag film, dusra shift. Phir wapas 7 baje wali shift pe jana hai." He went on to mention that Jaya never complains and remains completely understanding. Fans are now reacting to this video by commenting on the legendary couple’s relationship.
