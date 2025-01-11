Kundali Bhagya Actress Ruhi Chaturvedi Welcomes Baby Girl With Choti Sarrdaarni Fame Shivendraa Om Saainiyol

Kundali Bhagya fame Ruhi Chaturvedi popularly known by the name Sherlyn and Shivendraa announced the birth of her baby girl on social media. Fans and TV celebrities flooded the comment section to congratulate the actress.

Ruhi Chaturvedi welcomes baby girl, share post

Ruhi Chaturvedi took to her Instagram account and shared a cutesy teddy-themed picture note and shared the good news with fans. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, “Our Baby Girl Is Here”.

Fans and celebrities took to comment section to bless the couple and shower them with blessings for the birth of a baby girl. One user wrote, “Omggggg congratulations parents!! A baby girl was exactly what we were expecting and she's hereeee…Omg canttt wait to see the chotu cutie.” Another user wrote, “Big Congratulations”. TV celebs including Shraddha Arya , Mansi Srivastava, Sheezan M Khan, Sanjay R Gagnani, Pooja Banerjii, Shakti Arora and Krishna Kaul among others congratulated the actress.

Celebs congratulating Ruhi Chaturvedi | Source: Instagram

Relationship timeline of Ruhi Chaturvedi and Shivendraa Om Saainiyol

Ruhi and Shivendraa have known each other for the past thirteen years, according to a report in a leading daily. In an interview with another daily, Ruhi had shared her wish to get married in Jaipur. The families of the two actors hail from Rajasthan. Shivendraa is from Jaipur itself, while Ruhi's family comes from Mukundgarh, Jhunjhunu. She also added that Rajasthan is known for its gorgeous palace-like properties for weddings.

File photo of Shivendraa and Ruhi | Source: Instagram