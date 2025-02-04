Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 19:06 IST, February 4th 2025

MTV Splitsvilla X5 Winners Jashwanth Bopanna And Akriti Negi Break Up After 6 Months? Here’s What Happened

Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi have reportedly decided to part ways after 6 months of dating. The duo had won dating reality show Splitsvilla X5.

File photo of Jashwanth and Akriti | Image: Instagram

Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi who were declared winners of the popular dating reality show the MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please have reportedly decided to part ways after few months of dating. Their separation has shocked their fans and took to social media platforms to express their views.

Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi call it quits?

According to a report, Akriti Negi has confirmed it that she and Jashwanth have broken up and revealed that the latter didn’t want.to balance his relationship. Jashwanth also said that the relationship couldn’t survive as both were not equally invested and doesn’t hold any hard feelings for anyone.

File photo of Jashwanth Bopana and Akriti Negi | Source: Instagram

Fans took to comment section to express their shock. One user wrote, “Yaar yeh kyun hua aisa?”. Another user wrote, “No Aisa nhi ho sakta hai”. “That's why keep friendships and relationship private, as nazar is very real”, wrote the third user.

Relationship timeline of Jashwanth Negi and Akriti Negi

Jashwanth Negi and Akriti Negi emerged as winners of the dating reality show after facing several ups and downs. They later fell in love and were dating for six months. Jashwanth and Akriti had proved to be the  Ideal Match as they powered through highs and lows of their journey on the show. Despite the odds stacked against them, they stood rock-steady, won challenges. 

File photo of Jashwanth Bopana and Akriti Negi | Source: Instagram

Interestingly, the duo had even exchanged rings and hinted about their engagement in RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao’s podcast Couple of Things, Akriti had said, “I just knew this was the one”. “I can’t believe we didn’t do this sooner”, Jashwanth said in the show.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:06 IST, February 4th 2025

