MTV Splitsvilla X5 Winners Jashwanth Bopanna And Akriti Negi Break Up After 6 Months? Here’s What Happened

Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi who were declared winners of the popular dating reality show the MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please have reportedly decided to part ways after few months of dating. Their separation has shocked their fans and took to social media platforms to express their views.

Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi call it quits?

According to a report, Akriti Negi has confirmed it that she and Jashwanth have broken up and revealed that the latter didn’t want.to balance his relationship. Jashwanth also said that the relationship couldn’t survive as both were not equally invested and doesn’t hold any hard feelings for anyone.

File photo of Jashwanth Bopana and Akriti Negi | Source: Instagram

Fans took to comment section to express their shock. One user wrote, “Yaar yeh kyun hua aisa?”. Another user wrote, “No Aisa nhi ho sakta hai”. “That's why keep friendships and relationship private, as nazar is very real”, wrote the third user.

Relationship timeline of Jashwanth Negi and Akriti Negi

Jashwanth Negi and Akriti Negi emerged as winners of the dating reality show after facing several ups and downs. They later fell in love and were dating for six months. Jashwanth and Akriti had proved to be the Ideal Match as they powered through highs and lows of their journey on the show. Despite the odds stacked against them, they stood rock-steady, won challenges.

File photo of Jashwanth Bopana and Akriti Negi | Source: Instagram