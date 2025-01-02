Payal Rohatgi Opens Up About Physically Abusive Relationship With Rahul Mahajan: He Banged My Head...

Payal Rohatgi have been in the news for several reasons be it ugly confrontations or her fights with husband Sangram Singh. However, before tying the knot with Sangram, Payal was in a relationship with Rahul Mahajan. She recently made allegations that she was abused by Rahul.

Payal accuses Rahul Mahajan of abusing her

In an interview, Payal Rohatgi on accusing Rahul revealed, "He did hit me twice. Once, he banged my head against the door. When Rahul is angry, he completely loses his mind." For the unversed, Payal and Rahul relationship began after they appeared together in the reality show Bigg Boss 2.

File photo of Payal Rohatgi | Source: IMDb

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh have been in the news after their video went viral on the internet in which the duo can be seen engaging in a war of words over childless marriage. Payal in the vlog later acknowledged that she and Sangram are facing issues and explained that the couple is trying to resolve them together.

File photo of Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh | Source: Instagram

When ex-wives of Rahul Mahajan claimed of domestic violence

Rahul has embroiled himself in several controversies when it comes to his personal life. Rahul Mahajan was first married to his 13-years long friend Shweta Singh, who was also with him in the flying school. The duo tied the knot in 2007, however, just a year later the couple filed for divorce on grounds of incompatibility and mutual consent. While filing for divorce, Shweta reportedly accused Rahul of domestic violence.

File photo of Rahul Mahajan | Source: Instagram