Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:12 IST, January 2nd 2025

Payal Rohatgi Opens Up About Physically Abusive Relationship With Rahul Mahajan: He Banged My Head...

Bigg Boss 2's Payal Rohatgi Claimed Ex-Boyfriend Rahul Mahajan Used To Hit Her before tying the knot with Sangram Singh.

File photo of Payal Rohatgi and Rahul Mahajan | Image: Instagram

Payal Rohatgi have been in the news for several reasons be it ugly confrontations or her fights with husband Sangram Singh. However, before tying the knot with Sangram, Payal was in a relationship with Rahul Mahajan. She recently made allegations that she was abused by Rahul.

Payal accuses Rahul Mahajan of abusing her

In an interview, Payal Rohatgi on accusing Rahul revealed, "He did hit me twice. Once, he banged my head against the door. When Rahul is angry, he completely loses his mind." For the unversed, Payal and Rahul relationship began after they appeared together in the reality show Bigg Boss 2.

Payal Rohatgi - IMDb
File photo of Payal Rohatgi | Source: IMDb

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh have been in the news after their video went viral on the internet in which the duo can be seen engaging in a war of words over childless marriage.  Payal in the vlog later acknowledged that she and Sangram are facing issues and explained that the couple is trying to resolve them together. 

File photo of Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh | Source: Instagram

When ex-wives of Rahul Mahajan claimed of domestic violence

Rahul has embroiled himself in several controversies when it comes to his personal life. Rahul Mahajan was first married to his 13-years long friend Shweta Singh, who was also with him in the flying school. The duo tied the knot in 2007, however, just a year later the couple filed for divorce on grounds of incompatibility and mutual consent. While filing for divorce, Shweta reportedly accused Rahul of domestic violence.

File photo of Rahul Mahajan | Source: Instagram

Further on, Rahul married Dimpy Ganguly which ended on a rather ugly note. Dimpy removed herself from his life and described her marriage which included violent abuse involving ‘punching, kicking and dragging her by the hair’, as reported by One India. The report also suggests that domestic abuse had started a month after their wedding. Post Bigg Boss 2, Rahul participated in the Swayamvar show namely, Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega. 17 girls participated in the show, however, Dimpy Ganguly emerged victorious and tied the knot with Rahul. Rahul has now married an ethnic Russian Kazakh model Natalya Ilina.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:12 IST, January 2nd 2025

Recommended

Prashant Kishor Begins Hunger Strike In Patna | LIVE
India News
Delhi Shivers on Fourth Cold Day, Visibility Hits Zero in Dense Fog
India News
Pressure Cooker IED Recovered In Reasi, Indian Army Foils Terror Attack
India News
HMPV: The Mysterious Virus China is Struggling With-Know All About It
Lifestyle News
India vs Australia Live Streaming: How to Watch The Sydney Test Live?
SportFit
HMPV: Is China Facing a New Virus Outbreak Five Years After COVID-19?
World News
PM Modi Sends Ceremonial Chadar To Be Offered At Ajmer Sharif Dargah
India News
Deva: Shahid Grooves To Dhan Te Nan Song On Sets Of Upcoming Film
Entertainment News
Railway Minister To Flag Off Three New Trains From Guwahati On Jan 3
India News
Maddock Announces Marvel Cinematic Universe Style Slate Till 2028
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.