Rozlyn Khan Lashes At Ankita Lokhande For 'Cheap' Remark Amid Row Over Hina Khan Using Cancer For Publicity: Aa Gayi Sasti...
Rozlyn Khan has clapped back at Ankita Lokhande on social media for calling her cheap as the former had accused Hina Khan of faking her cancer reports.
Just Hours after Ankita Lokhande had lashed out at Rozlyn Khan for her comments on Hina Khan's cancer battle, the latter has now fired back at the Pavitra Rishta actress for calling her cheap. The model and actress even shared a series of posts on social media accusing Ankita for wanting ‘sasti’ publicity.
War of words ensues between Rozlyn Khan and Ankita Lokhande
Hina Khan’s cancer battle has become a heated discussion between the duo Rozlyn Khan and Ankita Lokhande. Rozlyn took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “A woman who could use death of her ex for Bigg boss is preaching me for cheapness!! Not a big surprise... aa gayi sasti (cheap) publicity lene.” Rozlyn has also shared a series of posts slamming Ankita Lokhande.
What did Ankita Lokhande say to Rozlyn Khan?
Ankita Lokhande who took support for Hina Khan bashed Rozlyn Khan for accusing Hina Khan using cancer as publicity stunt. Ankita wrote in her Instagram story, “How could someone think so low my goodness. That’s so cheap!! Ur kind information madam this girl Hina is fighting the cancer which such bravery and I’m saying because I know that and Vikki met her few days back in hospital where she was taking her chemotherapy where Rocky was with her and literally Vikki said this to me that he was in tears to see her!!”.
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rozlyn had said in a certain segment, “I feel Hina Khan is simply exaggerating to get into headlines. Mastectomy is the removal of the whole breast and then reconstruction. And so far, she has given no official statement about mastectomy. It is a super major surgery that goes up to 8 to 10 hours as in between, the samples are sent to the lab for investigation while patients are still sleeping in the operation theatre. Throughout her chemotherapy, she was travelling the world makes no sense. It is against cancer protocols.”
In June 2024, Hina Khan confirmed the news of her cancer diagnosis with a long note on social media. The actress shared that she has already begun her treatment and requested the support of her fans and well-wishers in the tough times. In her post, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame expressed her determination to fight the condition and come out aa a survivor.
