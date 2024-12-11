'Throat Slit, Shot...': Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Actor Sapna Singh Details Gruesome Murder Of Teen Son

Actress Sapna Singh's 14-year-old son Sagar Gangwar was allegedly murdered by two of his friends in Bareilly. Sapna was in Mumbai at the time news of her son's death reached her. Sagar's body was discovered Sunday morning near Adalakhia village in the Izzatnagar police station area. Two of his adult friends- identified as Anuj and Sunny- confessed during questioning that they had consumed drugs and alcohol with Sagar, causing him to collapse, police said.

In a post shared on her Instagram handle, Sapna, known for playing roles in TV shows like Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Crime Patrol and Mati Ki Banno among others, shared the chilling details of the alleged murder of Sagar.

Actress Sapna Singh with her son Sagar Gangwar | Image: Sapna Singh/Instagram

Sapna Singh demands justice for her son's alleged murder

Sagar Gangwar was a Class 8 student. He was staying with his maternal uncle Om Prakash in Anand Vihar Colony, Bareilly. Sagar's body was discovered Sunday morning near Adalakhia village. Initially, a postmortem was conducted, treating it as an unidentified case. However, the Baradari police had registered a missing persons complaint filed by Om Prakash on Saturday, December 7.

Following the identification of the body, CCTV footage near the incident site showed Anuj and Sunny dragging Sagar. This led to their detention. Sapna, in her Instagram post, claimed that her late son's legs were broken and his throat was slit. She also alleged that Sagar was shot adding that the culprits asked him to leave home on the pretext of playing cricket. She claimed that her whole family is in a state of shock over Sagar's death.

What has the investigation revealed so far?