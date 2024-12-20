Published 08:27 IST, December 21st 2024
Yuvika Chaudhary Missing From Daughter's 2-Month Birthday Celebrations As Prince Shares Cryptic Post
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met on Bigg Boss 9 and tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in October this year.
Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary: The couple tied the knot in 2018 after dating for several years. The actors have often shown public display affection with each other on social media and other public places. However, after their trouble in their wedding, Yuvika was seen missing as Prince Narula celebrated daughter’s 2nd month birthday.
Yuvika Chaudhary absence sparks concern amongst netizens
Prince Narula took to his Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture of his daughter. Along with the picture, he wrote in the caption, “Happy 2 month to my baby love ikleen papa loves you the most”.
As soon as the post was dropped, it sparked amongst netizens for Yuvika. One user wrote, “Thoda sa care yuvika ko bhi dekna ye phase bohot tough hota hai”. Another user wrote, “Where is Yuvika?”.
Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula’s relationship in trouble?
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have often been open about their fondness for each other. Ever since their marriage in 2018, they have often shared glimpses of their romance on their social media account leading to fans addressing them as #privika. The actors have since then used the hashtag while sharing posts about each other on Instagram.
However, recently Prince Narula, in an interview revealed that his wife Yuvika kept him in the dark about his daughter's birth. The Roadies fame shared in Hindi that he had to rush from Pune to Mumbai at the time of his daughter's birth because he got to know about it only at the last minute. He said, "Pehle toh jab baby horaha tha mujhe pata he nahi tha main Pune mein auditions shoot par tha. Suddenly mujhe kisi se pata laga ki aaj delievery hai. Pata nahi mere liye kaisa surprise tha." Adding to this he also asserted that his parents were also not in the know, making matters worse.
