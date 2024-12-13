Allu Arjun Arrest: Netizens Extend Support To Pushpa 2 Star After Detainment In Stampede Case

Allu Arjun , who is basking in the success of his recently released movie Pushpa 2 The Rule, has been detained by Hyderabad police in connection with a woman's death during the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident. The woman was killed after the actor visited the theatre without informing the theatre management, resulting in a chaotic and stamped situation. In no time, the video of the actor being escorted by police went viral on the internet. Now, fans have flooded the social media platforms, expressing concern. However, a section of the internet called it a “PR stunt” orchestrated by Allu Arjun's team.

Netizens are worried after Allu Arjun gets arrested in Pushpa 2 stampede incident case

A user backed Allu Arjun for wrongful arrest and wrote, "One day after the incident he gave money and apologized. Now 5 days after some politicians are playing games against him because victim family taken back the case." Another wrote, "This is not correct sir".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

A user lauded Hyderabad police and wrote, "In South no one can escape from law..."

Sharing the video, a user wrote, "No panic guys.. This is a Publicity Stunt from The clown @alluarjun". It shows Allu Arjun drinking tea with his wife Sneha Allu and later she bids the actor adiue happily.

Another user wrote, "Publicly Stunt, pathetic". A user questioned, "Why dm adm and city Circle inspector didn't arrested."

Some even poked fun at Allu Arjun's situation comparing his reel and real life when it comes to case proceedings.

Another joked that Allu Arjun's uncle Pawan Kalyan, who is Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, would come to his rescue.

What are the charges against Allu Arjun?