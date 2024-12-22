Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Blockbuster Success?

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s action thriller has become unstoppable at box office. The film is breaking records one by one and has made history by becoming the fastest Indian movie to earn over ₹1500 crore globally. Earlier, even before the release of Pushpa 2, the third instalment was confirmed and amid this, an interesting update regarding the same has surfacer on internet.

Allu Arjun puts hold on other projects for Pushpa 3?

Allu Arjun has achieved nationwide stardom with his latest release Pushpa 2. According to several reports, Allu Arjun has decided to delay the project of Trivikram for sometimes. Reportedly, he is considering to complete Pushpa 3 as quickly as possible to continue the success streak of the franchise.

File photo of Allu Arjun as Pushpa and filmmaker Trivikram | Source: Instagram

As per reports, Producer Naga Vamsi has recently confirmed that Allu Arjun will be doing Trivikram’s next. However, the reports are yet to be confirmed.

What do we know about Pushpa 3: The Rampage?

Oscar-award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty shared a photo with his team from the sound mixing room. However, what caught the social media users' attention was the background which flaunted, Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Photo shared by Resul Pookutty teasing Pushpa 3 | Image: X