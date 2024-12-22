Published 11:35 IST, December 22nd 2024
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Blockbuster Success?
Allu Arjun-Rashmika starrer Pushpa 2 is breaking records and scripting history ever since its release in theatres on December 5. The film is helmed by Sukumar.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s action thriller has become unstoppable at box office. The film is breaking records one by one and has made history by becoming the fastest Indian movie to earn over ₹1500 crore globally. Earlier, even before the release of Pushpa 2, the third instalment was confirmed and amid this, an interesting update regarding the same has surfacer on internet.
Allu Arjun puts hold on other projects for Pushpa 3?
Allu Arjun has achieved nationwide stardom with his latest release Pushpa 2. According to several reports, Allu Arjun has decided to delay the project of Trivikram for sometimes. Reportedly, he is considering to complete Pushpa 3 as quickly as possible to continue the success streak of the franchise.
As per reports, Producer Naga Vamsi has recently confirmed that Allu Arjun will be doing Trivikram’s next. However, the reports are yet to be confirmed.
What do we know about Pushpa 3: The Rampage?
Oscar-award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty shared a photo with his team from the sound mixing room. However, what caught the social media users' attention was the background which flaunted, Pushpa 3: The Rampage.
Interestingly, fans of Allu Arjun were quick to dig out an old post by the Vijay Deverakonda. Sharing a photo with director Sukumar on his birthday, the Liger actor had written, "Happy Birthday @aryasukku sir - I wish you the best of health & happiness! Cannot wait to start the film with you :) love and hugs. 2021 - The Rise. 2022 - The Rule. 2023 - The Rampage (sic)." This has now raised speculations that Vijay Deverakonda will reportedly be part of the third part. Deverakonda is rumoured to be in a relationship with Rashmika Mandanna who plays the lead role in the actioner.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 11:35 IST, December 22nd 2024