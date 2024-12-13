Allu Arjun's Arrest 'Motivated', Claims BJP; Calls It 'Witch-Hunting'

Allu Arjun Arrest: The Telangana High Court on Friday granted four-week interim bail to actor Allu Arjun , who was arrested earlier in the day by the city police in connection with the death of a woman during the screening of his latest movie Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad last week.

The HC order came shortly after the actor was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a local court. He was sent to the jail at Chanchalguda here following the remand, amid tight security arrangements. The HC pronounced the order granting bail to Arjun while he was being taken to jail. The court directed the actor to cooperate with the authorities in the investigation, while granting him interim bail. He is also required to submit a bond of ₹50,000 to the jail superintendent at Chanchalguda.

Allu Arjun was arrested in Hyderabad on Dec 13 | Image: X

There was an outpouring of support for Allu Arjun amid his arrest row. After he was granted bail, Union Minister of Mines G Kishan Reddy called the arrest unwarranted and irresponsible.

BJP MP calls Allu Arjun's arrest 'witch-hunting'

Reacting to the news of Allu Arjun's arrest and his bail, G Kishan Reddy said, “The arrest of Shri Allu Arjun is irresponsible & unwarranted. The intent behind this arrest seems motivated as the organizers of the show claim to have informed the concerned authorities in advance. Moreover the onus and responsibility of law & order lies with the police authorities and the arrest clearly intends to target an individual.”

File photo of Allu Arjun | Image: X

Reddy added, "The arrest also reminds us of the targeting and witch-hunting of cine artists in the state. I condemn the arrest and high-handedness of the administration."

Rashmika and Nani's support Allu Arjun

In a post on social media platform X, Nani said, "I wish the kind of enthusiasm government authorities and media show in anything related to people from cinema was also there for the regular citizens. We would have lived in a better society." Referring to the December 4 incident, the actor said it was "unfortunate" and "heart breaking". "We should all learn from the disaster and be lot more careful here after and introduce measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again. We are all at fault here. One person is not responsible for this," he said.