Amaran Success And Ramayana In Pipeline, Did Sai Pallavi Almost Double Her Fees For Thandel?

Sai Pallavi has been part of several memorable films throughout her career. She received appreciation and praise for her recent performance in Amaran. The actress who will be next seen in Naga Chaitanya starrer Thandel has reportedly hiked her fees.

How much did Sai Pallavi charge for Thandel?

According to a report in Koimoi, Sai Pallavi is charging ₹5 crore as renumeration, which is more in comparison to her previous film Amaran. As per reports, Sai Pallavi had charged ₹3 crore for the war biopic starring Sivakarthikeyan.

File photo of Sai Pallavi | Source: IMDb

Earlier there were reports in which Sai Pallavi had offered to pay back her renumeration for 2018 film Padi Padi Leche as it did not perform well at the box office. Reportedly, when Sai Pallavi decided to return her salary to the producer of the film, the filmmaker was not ready to accept it. Later, Pallav’s mother participated in the discussion and it was eventually sorted.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya’s film Thandel revolves around the lives of the fishermen in Srikakulam. It is based on true incidents in 2018 involving fishermen from the community. However, during one of their trips, they drifted off into Pakistan's borders and got caught. Revolving around the fishing community, the film will also explore a love story and reportedly have some action-packed sequences. The film is set to release in cinemas on February 7, 2025.

Poster of Thandel | Source: IMDb

What’s next for Sai Pallavi?

Sai Pallavi will be seen in Bollywood film Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film went on floors in April 2024. In the latest update, a report suggests that Yash and Sunny Deol will also be joining the cast soon. For the unversed, Yash will be playing the role of Ravana, while Sunny Deol will be seen as Lord Hanuman reportedly. As per reports, Lara Dutta will be having a significant role in the film and her photos from the set went viral a while back.

File photo of Sai Pallavi | Source: IMDb