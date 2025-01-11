Daaku Maharaaj: After Ram Charan's Game Changer, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Actioner Faces Obstacle In USA

Nandamuri Balakrishna is all geared up for his film Daaku Maharaaj. The film even before its release has created a lot of buzz be it, dance number with Urvashi Rautela or pre-release event getting cancelled. Now, one more obstacle has added up, ie, shows in USA have been cancelled.

Daaku Maharaaj shows in USA cancelled?

According to a report in 123 Telugu, NBK’s highly anticipated film Daaku Maharaaj is facing trouble. The main problem is the that a delay in the delivery of physical drives due to which several AMC shows were kept on hold. Another reason is works happening till the last minute is the major reason behind this issue. Due to this the premiere collections will be affected to an extent.

File photo of Daaku Maharaaj | Source: Instagram

This similar kind of challenge, Ram Charan’s Game Changer also faced in which few premiere shows of USA reportedly got cancelled. The main reason behind is delay in content delivery by production team. As per report, Game Changer lost nearly $100K.

Details about Daaku Maharaaj

Daaku Maharaaj tells the story of daring robber, striving for survival and establishing his own territory amid conflicts with powerful adversaries, battling to become a 'king without a kingdom'. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol and Pragya Jaiswal among others.

Nandamuri Balakrishna in Daaku Maharaaj | Source: X