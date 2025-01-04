Published 10:28 IST, January 4th 2025
Dabidi Dibidi Trolling: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Co-Star Urvashi Unfazed, Posts BTS Clip Perfecting 'Vulgar Choreography'
Amid netizens calling Dabidi Dibidi from Daaku Maharaaj a "cringefest", Urvashi Rautela dropped a BTS video from her prep for the track.
Dabidi Dibidi Trolling: The latest song from the upcoming film Daaku Maharaaj titled Dabidi Dibidi, featuring Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna, has been facing criticism for its choreography. While many trolled it for the age gap between the actors featuring in them, others called out the "vulgar" dance moves, showing Balakrishna smacking his co-star Urvashi. Amid netizens calling the track a "cringefest", the actress dropped a BTS video from her prep.
Urvashi's message for NBK fans
Amid backlash over Dabidi Dibidi song, Urvashi seemingly stood by it and shared a BTS video in which she was seen perfecting the choreography with assistant choreographers. She wrote in the caption of her post, "MORE THAN 1CRORE VIEWS LOVE Here’s the electrifying #DabidiDibidi full song from our mega period drama film #DaakuMaharaaj. @urvashirautela A perfect New Year gift from @musicthamann darling to the God of Masses, #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu’s fans (sic)."
In another video, she dropped a BTS video from the shoot of the track, dressed up in a glittering black skirt and crop top.
Netizens react to Dabidi Dibidi song
Calling the song from Daaku Maharaaj "obscene", a social media user wrote, "I wonder how bad her situation is that she agreed to do this (sic)." Another one commented, "He's not smacking he's literally beating her up (sic)." A comment on Reddit read, "I think you missed the memo, this grandpa is literally khabib smashing her lower abdominal. So much for cinema, morons everywhere." Another reaction was, "We are watching the final shots, remember how many takes babu did before finalizing this (sic)."
Meanwhile, Daaku Maharaaj will release on the big screens on January 12.
