Daaku Maharaaj X Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Is A 'Well-crafted' Actioner, Say Netizens
Daaku Maharaaj X Review: Unlike the song Dabidi Dibidi, the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer is earning wide praise for the storyline and direction.
Daaku Maharaaj X Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna's action thriller has released in the theatres today, January 12. The movie created a heavy buzz online when makers unveiled the song Dabidi Dibidi. While the song received heavy criticism, the movie has turned out to be a mass entertainer. Movie buffs who watched the early show have flooded social media with positive reviews, particularly the background score. The film is directed by Bobby Kolli and stars Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.
Is Daaku Maharaaj worth watching?
Cinemagoers are busy praising the movie on X a user wrote, "Congratulations! The film reflects the immense hard work and effort you put in to make it a success. #NBK is roaring once again in theaters! There are no words to describe @MusicThaman's incredible music and BGM. Congratulations once again to Thaman, bro!"
Another wrote, “Balayya roaring on big screen. Thaman for Balayya proving again big time. Giving audience highest level of mansion house kick.”
A fan predicted the opening day earnings at the box office, ”Poster Quality Grand Release Today in Huge no of Screens..Biggest Openings Balayya Going to enter 100 Cr Share and 200 Cr Gross Memorable Sankranthi for Nandamuri Fans and Memorable Sankranthi to as well as Mega fans."
Another wrote, “He is the king He is the God of masses He is the combination of pure mass and pure soul He is the celebration He is a festival."
Dabidi Dibidi choreographers face massive criticism
Dabidi Dibidi from Daaku Maharaaj has become a hot topic on social media. More than the music of the song, its dance steps are going viral. Sekhar Master choreographed the song which shows 64-year-old Balakrishna romancing 30-year-old Urvashi Rautela. Social media users have objected to the dance steps featured in the music video of the song. While some took offence to the age difference between the actors, others simply found the steps ‘lewd’ and ‘vulgar’. A section of social media has also pointed out that the movie is produced by Naga Vamsi who made tall claims against Bollywood.
