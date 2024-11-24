Devi Sri Prasad Vs Pushpa 2 Producers: Kissik Composer Attacks Makers Over His Role In Film Delay

Pushpa 2 The Rule: At the Kissik song launch event in Chennai, music composer Devi Sri Prasad addressed the ongoing controversy around the incomplete background score of the upcoming movie. Going back a few weeks, reports surfaced that Thaman and other music directors were brought in to complete the Pushpa 2 score in time for the release. At the Chennai event, DSP took the stage and spoke to the film's producer Ravi Shankar directly, calling him out fiercely in front of the cast members Allu Arjun , Rashmika Mandanna , Sreeleela and those who attended the event.

DSP has scored the music in Pushpa 2 | Image: DSP/Instagram

DSP hurt by Pushpa 2 producers, expresses his disappointment

Speaking about the alleged delay in delivering the background score of Pushpa 2 in time, a visibly upset DSP said, "Be it the payment from the producers or the credit to our work for a film, we should ask and get it. Nobody will give us the credit we deserve we don’t demand".

DSP was reported to be giving importance to his solo gigs and not Pushpa 2 | Image: DSP/Instagram

Seemingly attacking the producers of the film directly, he added, "Ravi Sir, the producer of the film loves me immensely but more than his love for me, he seems to be giving importance to the complaints he’s receiving about me. It seems like he and the team are finding issues with everything and anything related to me. I’m always on time in delivering my work, my timing is always right and I’m very much open but the team feels that I’m delivering songs and scores with delays."

Puspha 2 shoot still incomplete

Certain portions of the climax of Pushpa 2 and other segments of the Kissik song are reportedly still left to be shot. According to reports, the filming of Pushpa 2 will be completed on November 27, a week before the film's worldwide release. Rumours are rife that the film will be submitted for censor certification on November 28.

Pushpa 2 poster featuring Allu Arjun | Image: X