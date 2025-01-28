Did Rashmika Mandanna Subtly Confirm Dating Vijay Deverakonda While Opening Up About Her 'Happy Place'?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time. While neither of the actors has confirmed or denied the reports, their social media activity, holidays together and public outings have fuelled rumours of their romance. Amid this, in an interview, the Pushpa actress opened up about her relationship status.

Rashmika Mandanna confirms being in a relationship?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rashmika Mandanna said, “Home is my happy place. It makes me feel anchored, makes me feel rooted, makes me feel like success can come and go, but it’s not. A forever. But home is forever. So, I work from that space.As much as the love and this fame and the visibility that I get, I still am, just a daughter, just a sister, just a partner. I really respect that life, that personal life that I have”.

File photo of Rashmika Madanna | Source: IMDb

She further said, “They say eyes are the windows to one’s soul. I believe in that and I keep smiling, so I am drawn to people who have a smiley face. And, of course, someone who respects people around them no matter who they are”.

When Vijay Deverakonda revealed he is not single

During the promotions of his music video Sahiba, Vijay Deverakonda was asked about his relationship status. He admitted he is in a relationship. In an interview segment with Curly Tales, the Liger actor answerer, “I have (dated a co-star before), I’m 35, you think I would e single? We all have to (get married) at some point unless it’s a choice not to.”

File photo of Vijay Deverakonda | Source: IMDb

He further said, “I know what it is to be loved and I know what it is to love. I don’t know if it’s unconditional because my love comes with expectations. I don’t know of any love that comes…maybe there is, maybe it’s my ignorance of it. At the end of the day, it’s a good thing to be loved. Everything else is over-romanticised. I think it’s okay to be conditional in love.”

File photo of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda | Source: X